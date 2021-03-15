TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, the NBA's Wilt Chamberlain became the first and only player to score 4,000 points in a single season.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Most of these people who are celebrities now don't do anything to deserve it, so by that fact alone I don't want to be one." -- will.i.am

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Ranking of "The Godfather," which opened this day in 1972, on the 10th anniversary edition of the American Film Institute's "100 Years ... 100 Movies" list of the greatest American movies of all time. Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" ranked No. 1.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 13) and first quarter moon (March 21).

