TODAY'S QUOTE: "You really have to save yourself because the critic within you will eat you up. It's not the outside world -- it's your interior life, that critic within you, that you have to silence." -- Iman

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.9 million -- approximate combined membership of the Teamsters and the Service Employees International unions in 2019.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 20) and first quarter moon (July 27).

SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2020

Today is the 208th day of 2020 and the 37th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.

In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.

In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was officially selected by the Democratic National Committee to become the first female major-party nominee for president.