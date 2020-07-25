SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020
Today is the 207th day of 2020 and the 36th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization, was born in Greater Manchester, England.
In 2005, two major unions, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, withdrew from the AFL-CIO.
In 2010, the website WikiLeaks released the "Afghan War Diary," containing more than 75,000 secret documents from the United States' war in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Knox (1750-1806), first U.S. secretary of war; Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966), painter/illustrator; Eric Hoffer (1902-1983), philosopher; Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), biophysicist; Estelle Getty (1923-2008), actress; Walter Payton (1954-1999), football player; Iman (1955- ), model/actress; Thurston Moore (1958- ), musician; Matt LeBlanc (1967- ), actor; Lauren Faust (1974- ), animator.
TODAY'S FACT: The Viking Orbiter 1 spacecraft, while searching for potential landing sites for the Viking 2 Lander, snapped the famous "Face on Mars" photo of the planet's surface on this day in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, American Edwin Moses ran in his first international track and field event at the Montreal Olympics -- the 400m hurdles -- and won a gold medal, with a record-setting time of 47.64 seconds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You really have to save yourself because the critic within you will eat you up. It's not the outside world -- it's your interior life, that critic within you, that you have to silence." -- Iman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.9 million -- approximate combined membership of the Teamsters and the Service Employees International unions in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 20) and first quarter moon (July 27).
SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2020
Today is the 208th day of 2020 and the 37th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.
In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.
In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton was officially selected by the Democratic National Committee to become the first female major-party nominee for president.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950- ), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" has the longest title of any film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Nolan Ryan struck out his 100th batter of the season, setting a major-league record of 23 consecutive seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The trouble with fiction ... is that it makes too much sense. Reality never makes sense." -- Aldous Huxley, "The Genius and the Goddess"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 10 -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen (out of 20) who have been Army officers. Only two (Peter Pace, 2005-2007, and Joseph Dunford, 2015-2019) have been Marine Corps officers.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 20) and first quarter moon (July 27).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!