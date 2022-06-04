SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022

Today is the 155th day of 2022 and the 77th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.

In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.

In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Rob Huebel (1972- ), actor/comedian; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf's first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Before you build a better mousetrap, it helps to know if there are any mice out there." -- Mortimer Zuckerman

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).

SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022

Today is the 156th day of 2022 and the 78th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1947, Secretary of State George Marshall proposed the Marshall Plan for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

In 1956, Elvis Presley gave his famous hip-shaking performance of "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show."

In 1968, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan died of pneumonia complicated by Alzheimer's disease at age 93.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Smith (1723-1790), economist/philosopher; John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), economist; Richard Scarry (1919-1994), children's author; Bill Moyers (1934- ), TV journalist/author; Spalding Gray (1941-2004), actor/writer; Ken Follett (1949- ), author; Suze Orman (1951- ), financial adviser/author; Kathleen Kennedy (1953- ), film producer; Kenny G (1956- ), musician; Jeff Garlin (1962- ), actor/comedian; Rick Riordan (1964- ), author; Brian McKnight (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Mark Wahlberg (1971- ), actor; Pete Wentz (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician.

TODAY'S FACT: The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 6.5 million Americans age 65 or older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2022.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Julie Krone rode Colonial Affair to victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female jockey ever to win a Triple Crown race.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The greater their ignorance, the stronger their opinions." -- Ken Follett, "Edge of Eternity"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- approximate percentage of the Israeli population that is Arab.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).

