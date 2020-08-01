TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, the Olympic Games opened in Berlin before a crowd of 100,000 spectators.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Seriously, if someone don't like this appetizer, you gotta ... throw them out on the lawn. I can't help people like that." -- Coolio, "Cookin' With Coolio"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 14,130 -- final elevation (in feet) of Colorado's Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in North America.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 27) and full moon (Aug. 3).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 2020

Today is the 215th day of 2020 and the 44th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.

In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.

In 1934, Adolf Hitler united the chancellorship and presidency of Germany under the new title of Fuhrer.

In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.