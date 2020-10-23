FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020

Today is the 297th day of 2020 and the 32nd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, more than 25,000 women marched on Fifth Avenue in New York City to advocate voting rights for women.

In 1946, the United Nations General Assembly met for the first time in New York City.

In 1983, a suicide truck bombing in Beirut killed 241 U.S. military personnel.

In 2001, Apple announced the first iPod, which cost $399 and offered five gigabytes of storage.

In 2002, armed Chechen separatists took more than 700 people hostage at a theater in Moscow.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gertrude Ederle (1905-2003), swimmer; Johnny Carson (1925-2005), TV personality/comedian; Juan "Chi-Chi" Rodriguez (1935- ), golfer; Pele (1940- ), soccer player; Michael Crichton (1942-2008), writer; Ang Lee (1954- ), filmmaker; Dwight Yoakam (1956- ), singer-songwriter; Nancy Grace (1959- ), journalist/TV host; Sam Raimi (1959- ), director; "Weird Al" Yankovic (1959- ), singer/satirist; Ryan Reynolds (1976- ), actor; Meghan McCain (1984- ), columnist/TV personality; Emilia Clarke (1986- ), actress.