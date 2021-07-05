MONDAY, JULY 5, 2021

Today is the 186th day of 2021 and the 16th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress adopted the Olive Branch Petition, an appeal to King George III for reconciliation between the Colonies and Great Britain.

In 1935, the National Labor Relations Act was passed, guaranteeing workers the right to organize and bargain collectively.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

In 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell, was born.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: P.T. Barnum (1810-1891), circus founder; Jean Cocteau (1889-1963), writer; Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (1902-1985), diplomat; Huey Lewis (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Watterson (1958- ), cartoonist; Edie Falco (1963- ), actress; RZA (1969- ), rapper/producer; Megan Rapinoe (1985- ), soccer player; Adam Young (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Shohei Ohtani (1994- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The bikini swimsuit, introduced by French fashion designer Louis Reard on this day in 1946, was named for the Bikini Atoll, where the United States had conducted a newsmaking atomic test earlier in the week.