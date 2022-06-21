Today in History

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022
Today is the 172nd day of 2022 and the first day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, New Hampshire ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the ninth state.
In 1898, U.S. troops captured the island of Guam from Spain.
In 1982, John Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity for his attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.
In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag was a form of political protest protected by the First Amendment.
In 2004, SpaceShipOne, piloted by Mike Melvill, became the first privately sponsored craft to carry a human into space.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Al Hirschfeld (1903-2003), cartoonist; Jean-Paul Sartre (1905-1980), philosopher; Mary McCarthy (1912-1989), writer; Jane Russell (1921-2011), actress; Ray Davies (1944- ), guitarist/songwriter; Tony Scott (1944-2012), filmmaker; Benazir Bhutto (1953-2007), Pakistani politician; Berkeley Breathed (1957- ), cartoonist; Kevin Harlan (1960- ), sportscaster; Juliette Lewis (1973- ), actress; Chris Pratt (1979- ), actor; Prince William (1982- ), Duke of Cambridge.
TODAY'S FACT: James Buchanan was the only U.S. president who never married.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1997, the first Women's National Basketball Association game kicked off the league's debut season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have found that those who do achieve peace never acquiesce to obstacles, especially those constructed of bigotry, intolerance and inflexible tradition." -- Benazir Bhutto
TODAY'S NUMBER: 141,885 -- population of New Hampshire in 1790, following ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).