SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022

Today is the 29th day of 2022 and the 40th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Kansas was admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

In 1891, Queen Liliuokalani inherited the throne from her brother, Kalakaua, becoming the last monarch of the Hawaiian Islands.

In 2002, President George W. Bush described Iran, Iraq and North Korea as part of an "axis of evil" in his State of the Union address.

In 2009, then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted on charges of corruption and removed from office.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Paine (1737-1809), patriot/philosopher; William McKinley (1843-1901), 25th U.S. president; Anton Chekhov (1860-1904), author; W.C. Fields (1880-1946), actor/comedian; Edward Abbey (1927-1989), environmentalist/author; Tom Selleck (1945- ), actor; Oprah Winfrey (1954- ), TV personality; Edward Burns (1968- ), actor/director; Heather Graham (1970- ), actress; Paul Ryan (1970- ), politician; Sara Gilbert (1975- ), actress; Adam Lambert (1982- ), singer.

TODAY'S FACT: Edgar Allan Poe's famous poem "The Raven" was first published in the New York Evening Mirror on this day in 1845.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX, becoming the first NFL team to win five Super Bowls.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." -- Oprah Winfrey

TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- record number of Super Bowl wins for a franchise, held by the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 25) and new moon (Jan. 31).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022

Today is the 30th day of 2022 and the 41st day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1649, England's King Charles I was executed for treason.

In 1835, a gunman attempted to shoot President Andrew Jackson near the U.S. Capitol and was subdued by a crowd, marking the first presidential assassination attempt.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as chancellor of Germany.

In 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

In 2005, Iraq held its first free elections in a half-century.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945), 32nd U.S. president; Barbara Tuchman (1912-1989), historian; Dick Martin (1922-2008), actor/comedian; Gene Hackman (1930- ), actor; Vanessa Redgrave (1937- ), actress; Dick Cheney (1941- ), U.S. vice president; Phil Collins (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Charles Dutton (1951- ), actor; Christian Bale (1974- ), actor; Wilmer Valderrama (1980- ), actor; Kid Cudi (1984- ), actor/rapper.

TODAY'S FACT: Charles I was the first king of England to be tried for crimes against his kingdom. He refused to enter a plea, insisting that the court had no authority over a monarch.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, Karl Malone became the second NBA player (after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) to score 34,000 career points.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Men and nature must work hand in hand. The throwing out of balance of the resources of nature throws out of balance also the lives of men." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- songs played by the Beatles in their last public performance as a group, a 42-minute impromptu concert from the roof of Apple Records in London, on this day in 1969. The band performed multiple takes of several of the songs before police shut the concert down.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 25) and new moon (Jan. 31).

