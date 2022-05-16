MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022

Today is the 136th day of 2022 and the 58th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his impeachment trial by one vote in the Senate.

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented.

In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising officially ended as German forces destroyed the Great Synagogue of Warsaw.

In 1966, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan released their respective seminal records, "Pet Sounds" and "Blonde on Blonde."

In 1997, President Mobutu Sese Seko relinquished power after 32 years of dictatorial rule in Zaire.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fonda (1905-1982), actor; Studs Terkel (1912-2008), author/journalist; Liberace (1919-1987), singer/pianist; Billy Martin (1928-1989), baseball player/manager; Danny Trejo (1944- ), actor; Pierce Brosnan (1953- ), actor; Olga Korbut (1955- ), gymnast; Mare Winningham (1959- ), actress; Janet Jackson (1966- ), singer-songwriter; David Boreanaz (1969- ), actor; Megan Fox (1986- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, released in 2012. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart the year of its release.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, rookie point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, filling in for injured center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, scored 42 points in Game 6 to clinch a Los Angeles Lakers' NBA World Championship Series title.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Most of us have jobs that are too small for our spirits." -- Studs Terkel

TODAY'S NUMBER: 16.6 million -- viewers who watched the Academy Awards in March 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 15) and last quarter moon (May 22).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0