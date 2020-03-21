TODAY'S QUOTE: "Words may sting, but silence is what breaks the heart." -- Phyllis McGinley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- attempted escapes, involving 36 inmates, from Alcatraz Prison over the 29 years that the prison operated. None of the attempts are believed to have been successful.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 16) and new moon (March 24).

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020

Today is the 82nd day of 2020 and the fourth day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1882, the U.S. Congress passed an act that made polygamy a felony.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Beer and Wine Revenue Act, which legalized the sale of alcoholic beverages.

In 1945, the Arab League charter was adopted in Cairo.

In 1995, cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov returned to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight in history, at 437 days 18 hours.

In 2017, a terrorist attack near the Palace of Westminster in London left five dead and more than 50 injured.