SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020
Today is the 81st day of 2020 and the third day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, a fire destroyed most of the city of New Orleans.
In 1963, the federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games.
In 2006, the social media site Twitter was founded.
In 2011, a team of 30 surgeons and other physicians at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston completed the first full face transplant in the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benito Juarez (1806-1872), Mexican president; Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932), theater producer; Phyllis McGinley (1905-1978), author; Timothy Dalton (1946- ), actor; Gary Oldman (1958- ), actor; Ayrton Senna (1960-1994), race car driver; Matthew Broderick (1962- ), actor; Rosie O'Donnell (1962- ), actress/talk show host; Ronaldinho (1980- ), soccer player; Adrian Peterson (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones completed the first nonstop hot air balloon flight around the world on this day in 1999.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, an investigative report by Sports Illustrated revealed evidence that Major League Baseball player-manager Pete Rose had illegally gambled on baseball games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Words may sting, but silence is what breaks the heart." -- Phyllis McGinley
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14 -- attempted escapes, involving 36 inmates, from Alcatraz Prison over the 29 years that the prison operated. None of the attempts are believed to have been successful.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 16) and new moon (March 24).
SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020
Today is the 82nd day of 2020 and the fourth day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1882, the U.S. Congress passed an act that made polygamy a felony.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Beer and Wine Revenue Act, which legalized the sale of alcoholic beverages.
In 1945, the Arab League charter was adopted in Cairo.
In 1995, cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov returned to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight in history, at 437 days 18 hours.
In 2017, a terrorist attack near the Palace of Westminster in London left five dead and more than 50 injured.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louis L'Amour (1908-1988), author; Karl Malden (1912-2009), actor; Marcel Marceau (1923-2007), mime artist; Stephen Sondheim (1930- ), composer; William Shatner (1931- ), actor; James Patterson (1947- ), author; Wolf Blitzer (1948- ), journalist; Andrew Lloyd Webber (1948- ), composer; Bob Costas (1952- ), sportscaster; Keegan-Michael Key (1971- ), actor/comedian; Kathryn Jean Lopez (1976- ), journalist; Reese Witherspoon (1976- ), actress; J.J. Watt (1989- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Beatles' debut album, "Please Please Me," was released in the United Kingdom on this day in 1963.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1894, the Montreal AAA beat the Ottawa Generals 3-1 in the first Stanley Cup championship hockey game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Music is a foreign language which everyone knows but only musicians can speak." -- Stephen Sondheim
TODAY'S NUMBER: $167 billion -- total alcoholic beverage sales in the United States in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 16) and new moon (March 24).