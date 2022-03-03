 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 2022

Today is the 62nd day of 2022 and the 73rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, Florida was admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the U.S. national anthem.

In 1991, an amateur videographer captured the beating and arrest of construction worker Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed car chase.

In 2005, American millionaire Steve Fossett made the first solo, nonstop, unrefueled flight around the world in a fixed-wing aircraft.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922), inventor; Jean Harlow (1911-1937), actress; James Doohan (1920-2005), actor; James Merrill (1926-1995), poet; Perry Ellis (1940-1986), fashion designer; George Miller (1945- ), filmmaker; Ira Glass (1959- ), radio personality; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962- ), athlete; Herschel Walker (1962- ), football player; Julie Bowen (1970- ), actress; Jessica Biel (1982- ), actress; Jayson Tatum (1998- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: "The Star-Spangled Banner" is set to the tune of "To Anacreon in Heaven," a piece originally composed around 1775 as the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an English musicians' club.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set the NHL record for goals in a single game with a 16-3 win over the Quebec Bulldogs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Strange about parents. We have such easy access to them and such daunting problems of communication." -- James Merrill

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3.09 -- gallons of wine per capita Americans consumed in 2020.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 2) and first quarter moon (March 10).

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

Weible plans for retirement

