FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019
Today is the 263rd day of 2019 and the 92nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1873, the New York Stock Exchange closed because of a banking panic.
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as president, one day after the death of James Garfield.
In 1977, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.
In 1984, a suicide bombing killed 20 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2001, President George W. Bush declared a "war on terror" before a joint session of Congress.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), author/social reformer; Leo Strauss (1899-1973), philosopher; Jacob "Red" Auerbach (1917-2006), basketball coach; Anne Meara (1929-2015), actress/comedian; Sophia Loren (1934- ), actress; George R.R. Martin (1948- ), author; Guy Lafleur (1951- ), hockey player; Gary Cole (1956- ), actor; Moon Bloodgood (1975- ), actress; Jon Bernthal (1976- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Cannes Film Festival, set in the resort city of Cannes on the French Riviera, began on this day in 1946. The festival was originally intended to debut in September 1939, but was canceled after the outbreak of World War II.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2013, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees hit the 24th grand slam of his career, breaking the major league record held by Lou Gehrig since 1938. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 25 career grand slams.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Human beings suffer agonies, and their sad fates become legends; poets write verses about them and playwrights compose dramas, and the remembrance of past grief becomes a source of present pleasure -- such is the strange alchemy of the spirit." -- Upton Sinclair, "Dragon's Teeth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- NBA championship titles Red Auerbach won as head coach of the Boston Celtics, eight of which were consecutive (1959-1966).
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 13) and last quarter moon (Sept. 21).
