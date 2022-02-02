WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

Today is the 33rd day of 2022 and the 44th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the Supreme Court of the United States convened for the first time.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ending the war between the United States and Mexico.

In 1887, the first official Groundhog Day celebration was held at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

In 1913, the current Grand Central Terminal opened in New York City.

In 1943, the Russian victory at Stalingrad was concluded when encircled German forces surrendered to the Soviets.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Solomon R. Guggenheim (1861-1949), businessman/philanthropist; James Joyce (1882-1941), author/poet; George Halas (1895-1983), football coach/team owner; Ayn Rand (1905-1982), author/philosopher; Elaine Stritch (1925-2014), actress/comedian; Stan Getz (1927-1991), jazz musician; Tom Smothers (1937- ), comedian/actor; Graham Nash (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009), actress; Christie Brinkley (1954- ), model; Shakira (1977- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Since the release of the popular movie "Groundhog Day" in 1993, crowds of up to 30,000 have visited Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania each year on Feb. 2 to see whether Punxsutawney Phil observes his shadow.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1876, the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs, now known as the National League of Major League Baseball, was established.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every life is in many days, day after day. We walk through ourselves, meeting robbers, ghosts, giants, old men, young men, wives, widows, brothers-in-love, but always meeting ourselves." -- James Joyce, "Ulysses"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 105 -- times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day ceremonies that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 31) and first quarter moon (Feb. 8).

