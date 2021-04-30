FRIDAY, APRIL 30, 2021

Today is the 120th day of 2021 and the 42nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

In 1803, representatives of the United States and France concluded negotiations for the purchase of the Louisiana Territory.

In 1812, Louisiana was admitted as the 18th U.S. state.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide as Soviet troops approached his bunker in Berlin, Germany.

In 1975, Saigon, capital of South Vietnam, fell to communist forces, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855), mathematician; Eve Arden (1908-1990), actress; Robert Shaw (1916-1999), conductor; Roger Easton (1921-2014), GPS co-inventor; Johnny Horton (1925-1960), musician; Cloris Leachman (1926-2021), actress; Gary Collins (1938-2012), actor/talk show host; Isiah Thomas (1961- ), basketball player; Johnny Galecki (1975- ), actor; Kirsten Dunst (1982- ), actress; Gal Gadot (1985- ), model/actress; Travis Scott (1991- ), rapper.