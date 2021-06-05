SATURDAY, JUNE 5, 2021
Today is the 156th day of 2021 and the 78th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1947, Secretary of State George Marshall proposed the Marshall Plan for economic aid to war-torn Europe.
In 1956, Elvis Presley gave his famous hip-shaking performance of "Hound Dog" on "The Milton Berle Show."
In 1968, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan died of pneumonia complicated by Alzheimer's disease at age 93.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Smith (1723-1790), economist/philosopher; John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), economist; Richard Scarry (1919-1994), children's author; Bill Moyers (1934- ), TV journalist/author; Spalding Gray (1941-2004), actor/writer; Ken Follett (1949- ), author; Suze Orman (1951- ), financial adviser/author; Kathleen Kennedy (1953- ), film producer; Kenny G (1956- ), musician; Jeff Garlin (1962- ), actor/comedian; Rick Riordan (1964- ), author; Brian McKnight (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Mark Wahlberg (1971- ), actor; Pete Wentz (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician.
TODAY'S FACT: The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 6.2 million Americans age 65 or older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2021.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Julie Krone rode Colonial Affair to victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female jockey ever to win a Triple Crown race.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The most expensive part of a building is the mistakes." -- Ken Follett, "The Pillars of the Earth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- approximate percentage of the Israeli population that is Arab.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 2) and new moon (June 10).
SUNDAY, JUNE 6, 2021
Today is the 157th day of 2021 and the 79th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.
In 1889, a fire destroyed all of downtown Seattle, Washington.
In 1944, 155,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, France, on D-Day as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, began.
In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon.
In 2002, President George W. Bush proposed consolidating 22 federal agencies under a single, Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947- ), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1954- ), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956- ), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963- ), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967- ), actor; Natalie Morales (1972- ), TV journalist.
TODAY'S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In books we never find anything but ourselves. Strangely enough, that always gives us great pleasure, and we say the author is a genius." -- Thomas Mann
TODAY'S NUMBER: 87 -- seasons Shankweiler's Drive-In, the oldest drive-in movie theater in the United States, has been in operation since opening in Orefield, Pennsylvania, in 1934 (the theater reopened in 2021 after being closed during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, on this day in 1933.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 2) and new moon (June 10).