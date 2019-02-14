THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2019

Today is the 45th day of 2019 and the 56th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1779, British explorer James Cook was killed on the island of Hawaii.

In 1859, Oregon was admitted as the 33rd U.S. state

In 1912, Arizona was admitted as the 48th U.S. state.

In 1929, seven mob associates were shot and killed in a Chicago garage in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

In 2003, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult cell, was euthanized at the age of 6.

In 2005, the video-sharing website YouTube.com was founded.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack Benny (1894-1974), actor/comedian; Mel Allen (1913-1996), sports broadcaster; Herbert Hauptman (1917-2011), mathematician; Florence Henderson (1934-2016), actress; Michael Bloomberg (1942- ), business magnate/politician; Gregory Hines (1946-2003), dancer/actor; Jim Kelly (1960- ), football player; Meg Tilly (1960- ), actress; Simon Pegg (1970- ), actor; Rob Thomas (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Jim Jefferies (1977- ), actor/comedian; Freddie Highmore (1992- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The U.S. Congress approved the use of voting machines in federal elections on this day in 1899.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, Bobby Allison became the oldest driver (age 50) to win the Daytona 500, while his son Davey finished second. It was the race's first 1-2 father-son finish.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We are never more creative than when we are at odds with the world, and there is nothing so artistically destructive as comfort." - Simon Pegg

TODAY'S NUMBER: $5 -- Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Mel Allen's per-game salary when he became the New York Yankees' radio announcer in 1935.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 12) and full moon (Feb. 19).

