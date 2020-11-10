TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020
Today is the 315th day of 2020 and the 50th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1969, "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS.
In 1977, a human was conceived through in-vitro fertilization for the first time.
In 2001, China was approved for membership in the World Trade Organization.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Les Miles (1953- ), football coach; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Eve (1978- ), rapper/producer; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2019, the annual U.S.-China trade deficit was $345 billion, down 18 percent from the 2018 deficit of $419 billion.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA's Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have my Lucky Charms in the morning, and I feel magical." -- Tracy Morgan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- China's rank in the World Trade Organization's 2019 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 13.3 percent share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.8 percent.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 8) and new moon (Nov. 14).
