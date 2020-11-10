TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA's Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have my Lucky Charms in the morning, and I feel magical." -- Tracy Morgan

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- China's rank in the World Trade Organization's 2019 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 13.3 percent share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.8 percent.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 8) and new moon (Nov. 14).

