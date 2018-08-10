FRIDAY, AUGUST 10, 2018
Today is the 222nd day of 2018 and the 51st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
In 1949, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act, which established a consolidated Department of Defense.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, New York, was arrested for the "Son of Sam" killings that left six dead.
In 2006, British authorities arrested 24 people suspected of plotting attacks on airplanes with liquid bombs smuggled in shampoo and water bottles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor; Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter; Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress; Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 95 percent of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits, held by Stan Musial.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. And it is youth who must inherit the tribulation, the sorrow and the triumphs that are the aftermath of war." -- Herbert Hoover
TODAY'S NUMBER: $700 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2018 fiscal year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 4) and new moon (Aug. 11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.