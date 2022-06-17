FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022

Today is the 168th day of 2022 and the 90th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that requiring the recitation of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools is unconstitutional.

In 1972, five people were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.

In 1994, a televised police chase ended in the arrest of O.J. Simpson for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend.

In 2015, a white gunman killed nine people at a predominately Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), composer; M.C. Escher (1898-1972), artist; Ralph Bellamy (1904-1991), actor; Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch (1923-2004), football player; Newt Gingrich (1943- ), U.S. politician; Barry Manilow (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Greg Kinnear (1963- ), actor; Will Forte (1970- ), actor; Venus Williams (1980- ), tennis player; Kendrick Lamar (1987- ), rapper; KJ Apa (1997- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: "In God We Trust" became the official U.S. national motto after an act of Congress in 1956.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, 22-year-old Jack Nicklaus beat Arnold Palmer by three strokes and became the youngest golfer to win the U.S. Open since 1923.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Tennis is mostly mental. Of course, you must have a lot of physical skill, but you can't play tennis well and not be a good thinker. You win or lose the match before you even go out there." -- Venus Williams

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- months it took to reassemble the Statue of Liberty before its dedication in October 1886. It was shipped to the United States in 350 pieces and arrived in New York City on this day in 1885 from France.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).

