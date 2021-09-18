TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Sammy Sosa became the first Major League Baseball player to hit more than 60 home runs in two seasons.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The chains of habit are too weak to be felt until they are too strong to be broken." -- Samuel Johnson

TODAY'S NUMBER: $1 billion -- donation pledged "to United Nations causes" by media mogul Ted Turner on this day in 1997. Turner's United Nations Foundation donated its billionth dollar in 2006, $600 million of which came from Turner himself.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 13) and full moon (Sept. 20).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021

Today is the 262nd day of 2021 and the 92nd day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from infected gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.

In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber's manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.