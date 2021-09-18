SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021
Today is the 261st day of 2021 and the 91st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which allowed slave owners to reclaim slaves who had escaped to free states.
In 1947, the National Security Act took effect, establishing the Central Intelligence Agency and making the Air Force an independent branch of the U.S. military.
In 2014, a majority of voters in Scotland chose to remain part of the United Kingdom.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), author/lexicographer; Greta Garbo (1905-1990), actress; Agnes de Mille (1905-1993), dancer/choreographer; Joe Kubert (1926-2012), writer/illustrator; Scotty Bowman (1933- ), hockey coach; Fred Willard (1939-2020), actor/comedian; Frankie Avalon (1940- ), singer; Rick Pitino (1952- ), basketball coach; James Gandolfini (1961-2013), actor; Aisha Tyler (1970- ), actress; Lance Armstrong (1971- ), cyclist; Jada Pinkett Smith (1971- ), actress; Jason Sudeikis (1975- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: In 2009, the final episode of the soap opera "Guiding Light" aired, ending its 72-year broadcast run on radio and TV.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Sammy Sosa became the first Major League Baseball player to hit more than 60 home runs in two seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The chains of habit are too weak to be felt until they are too strong to be broken." -- Samuel Johnson
TODAY'S NUMBER: $1 billion -- donation pledged "to United Nations causes" by media mogul Ted Turner on this day in 1997. Turner's United Nations Foundation donated its billionth dollar in 2006, $600 million of which came from Turner himself.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 13) and full moon (Sept. 20).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021
Today is the 262nd day of 2021 and the 92nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from infected gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.
In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber's manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.
In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to "use all means" to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Golding (1911-1993), author; Roger Angell (1920- ), author/journalist; James Lipton (1926-2020), actor/TV host; Adam West (1928-2017), actor; Cass Elliot (1941-1974), singer; Jeremy Irons (1948- ), actor; Twiggy (1949- ), model/actress; Trisha Yearwood (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Fallon (1974- ), comedian/TV personality; Alison Sweeney (1976- ), actress/TV host; Tegan and Sara Quin (1980- ), singer-songwriters; Stephon Gilmore (1990- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Threshold Test Ban Treaty, signed in 1963, prohibited nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater, but permitted underground testing.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2011, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the major league record. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "He found himself understanding the wearisomeness of this life, where every path was an improvisation and a considerable part of one's waking life was spent watching one's feet." -- William Golding, "Lord of the Flies"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- U.S. presidents in office in 1881. Rutherford B. Hayes relinquished the office to James Garfield in January, and Chester Arthur became president when Garfield died in September.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 13) and full moon (Sept. 20).