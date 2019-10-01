TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019
Today is the 274th day of 2019 and the ninth day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.
In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People's Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.
In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the "Thrilla in Manila" boxing match in the Philippines.
In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 wounded.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Helio Gracie (1913-2009), martial artist; Walter Matthau (1920-2000), actor; Jimmy Carter (1924- ), 39th U.S. president; William Rehnquist (1924-2005), United States chief justice; Tom Bosley (1927-2010), actor; Richard Harris (1930-2002), actor; Julie Andrews (1935- ), actress; Rod Carew (1945- ), baseball player; Tim O'Brien (1946- ), author; Esai Morales (1962- ), actor; Mark McGwire (1963- ), baseball player; Zach Galifianakis (1969- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Friend (1981- ), actor; Brie Larson (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1957, the first paper currency bearing the U.S. motto "In God We Trust" entered circulation.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, breaking the single-season record that had been held by Babe Ruth since 1927.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Stories are for eternity, when memory is erased, when there is nothing to remember except the story." -- Tim O'Brien, "The Things They Carried"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $3.50 -- adult ticket price at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, when it opened on this day in 1971. The one-day ticket price (age 10 and up) in 2019 is $109.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 28) and first quarter moon (Oct. 5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.