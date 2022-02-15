 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022

Today is the 46th day of 2022 and the 57th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine exploded and sank in Havana Harbor in Cuba, ultimately leading the United States to declare war on Spain.

In 1961, the U.S. figure skating team was killed in a plane crash in Belgium.

In 1972, sound recordings were granted U.S. federal copyright protection.

In 2001, the first draft of the complete human genome was published in the scientific journal Nature.

In 2013, a meteor exploded over Chelyabinsk Oblast in Russia, injuring 1,500 people and damaging 7,200 buildings in six cities.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Galileo Galilei (1564-1642), scientist; Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906), activist; Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), explorer; Harold Arlen (1905-1986), composer; Jane Seymour (1951- ), actress; Matt Groening (1954- ), animator/screenwriter; Chris Farley (1964-1997), actor/comedian; Jaromir Jagr (1972- ), hockey player; Gary Clark Jr. (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Amber Riley (1986- ), singer/actress; Zachary Gordon (1998- ), actor.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: "The Simpsons," created by Matt Groening and currently in its 33rd season, is the longest-running American sitcom.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, after 19 losses, Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world; I am like a snowball -- the further I am rolled the more I gain." -- Susan B. Anthony

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12,750 -- total length, in miles, of sidewalks in New York City.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 8) and full moon (Feb. 16).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best friends open Scoops on Main

Best friends open Scoops on Main

Ice cream is cold, sweet and creamy. It brings back childhood memories of fun and relaxation. It’s indulgent, delicious and makes people happy.

Sharing a passion for faith

Sharing a passion for faith

Jeff and Monica Roever grew up in the same area. They even went to the same high school at Fort Zumwalt South in St. Peters but didn’t know ea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News