TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1996, Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey, known worldwide as "Pocket Hercules," became the first weight lifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals.

TODAY'S QUOTE: " But when she fills her days with duties done, / Strange vigor comes, she is restored to health. ... All that seemed hard and toilsome now proves small, / And naught may daunt her, -- she hath strength for all." - Emma Lazarus, "Work"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 15,596 -- miles flown during the first solo flight around the world, completed on this day in 1933 by aviator Wiley Post.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 17) and full moon (July 23).

