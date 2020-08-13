THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020
Today is the 226th day of 2020 and the 55th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1521, Hernando Cortes captured the capital of the Aztec empire, Tenochtitlan (later Mexico City), after a three-month siege.
In 1907, the first gasoline-powered taxicab took fares in New York City.
In 1918, Opha May Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In 1961, East German soldiers began constructing a barbed-wire barrier between the eastern and western parts of Berlin.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Annie Oakley (1860-1926), sharpshooter; Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980), film director; Ben Hogan (1912-1997), golfer; Fidel Castro (1926-2016), Cuban president; Don Ho (1930-2007), singer; Philippe Petit (1949- ), tightrope walker; Dan Fogelberg (1951-2007), singer-songwriter; Paul Greengrass (1955- ), film director; John Slattery (1962- ), actor; Valerie Plame (1963- ), CIA agent/author; Shani Davis (1982- ), Olympic speed skater; Sebastian Stan (1982- ), actor; Devin and Jason McCourty (1987- ), football players; DeMarcus Cousins (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Alfred Hitchcock never won an Academy Award for directing. When he was honored with the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, his speech was five words long: "Thank you, very much indeed."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Baseball Hall of Famer Satchel Paige pitched his first complete game at age 42.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I am a typed director. If I made 'Cinderella,' the audience would immediately be looking for a body in the coach." -- Alfred Hitchcock
TODAY'S NUMBER: 305 -- women who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps (women were allowed to enlist for office, clerical and secretarial duties) in 1918.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 11) and new moon (Aug. 18).
