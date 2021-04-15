TODAY'S QUOTE: "I call people rich when they're able to meet the requirements of their imagination." -- Henry James, "The Portrait of a Lady"

TODAY'S NUMBER: $10 -- amount offered in 1824 by tailor James Selby to anyone who could return his escaped indentured servant boys, William and Andrew Johnson. The boys were never captured. Andrew went on to have a successful career in politics and was sworn in as the 17th president on this day in 1865, after the death of Abraham Lincoln.