WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022

Today is the 166th day of 2022 and the 88th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Arkansas was admitted as the 25th U.S. state.

In 1846, Britain and the United States settled the boundary dispute between the U.S. and Canada in the Pacific Northwest.

In 1864, Arlington National Cemetery was established.

In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

In 1994, Israel and the Vatican established formal diplomatic relations.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1928, baseball great Ty Cobb stole home plate for his 54th and last time, establishing a major league record that still stands.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Artists like Bach and Beethoven erected churches and temples on the heights. I only wanted ... to build dwellings for men in which they might feel happy and at home." -- Edvard Grieg

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery (William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy).

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).

