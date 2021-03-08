MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021
Today is the 67th day of 2021 and the 78th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.
In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" during a speech in Orlando, Florida.
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1% of the U.S. population in the 2010 census) have Russian ancestry.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I never believed the anchorman should be the know-it-all. And I try to communicate that to the audience. While I have some knowledge from my years of experience, what I want to do is walk you through this because we're all walking through this together." -- Lester Holt
TODAY'S NUMBER: 56.7 million -- estimated number of American children enrolled in K-12 grade public schools in the 2020-2021 school year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 5) and new moon (March 13).