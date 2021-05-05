WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021
Today is the 125th day of 2021 and the 47th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1809, Mary Kies became the first woman to receive a U.S. patent, for a weaving technique.
In 1821, exiled former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte died in British custody on the island of Saint Helena.
In 1862, the Mexican army halted the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla. This day would later be celebrated as the "Cinco de Mayo" holiday.
In 1961, Alan Shepard became the first American to travel into outer space.
In 1994, 18-year-old American Michael P. Fay was caned in Singapore as punishment for theft and vandalism.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), philosopher; Karl Marx (1818-1883), philosopher; Nellie Bly (1864-1922), journalist; Tyrone Power (1914-1958), actor; Michael Palin (1943- ), actor/comedian; John Rhys-Davies (1944- ), actor; Brian Williams (1959- ), TV journalist; Craig David (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Cavill (1983- ), actor; Adele (1988- ), singer-songwriter; Chris Brown (1989- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky was the guest conductor at the grand opening of New York's Carnegie Hall (then called the Music Hall) on this day in 1891.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby with a time of 1:59:40, a record that still stands.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If anyone on the verge of action should judge himself according to the outcome, he would never begin." -- Soren Kierkegaard, "Fear and Trembling"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- perfect games (as of April 2021) thrown by major league pitchers in baseball's modern era. A perfect game is one in which no opposing player reaches base. Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox became the first pitcher to accomplish the feat on this day in 1904.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).