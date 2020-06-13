SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020
Today is the 165th day of 2020 and the 87th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.
In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.
In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), poet/dramatist; Harold "Red" Grange (1903-1991), football player; John Forbes Nash Jr. (1928-2015), mathematician; Christo (1935- ), artist; Malcolm McDowell (1943- ), actor; Ban Ki-moon (1944- ), U.N. secretary-general; Stellan Skarsgard (1951- ), actor; Tim Allen (1953- ), actor; Steve-O (1974- ), stunt performer; Chris Evans (1981- ), actor; Kat Dennings (1986- ), actress; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (1986- ), actresses; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Eight spellers were crowned as co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019, the first time a group shared the title in the event's 92-year history.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees' Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Words are always getting conventionalized to some secondary meaning. It is one of the works of poetry to take the truants in custody and bring them back to their right senses." -- William Butler Yeats
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,722 -- depth (in feet) of the now-inactive Mirny mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia, the 4th-deepest mine in the world. Diamond-bearing deposits were first discovered at the site on this day in 1955.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 12) and new moon (June 20).
SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020
Today is the 166th day of 2020 and the 88th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the U.S. Army was established.
In 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.
In 1900, Hawaii became a territory of the United States.
In 1982, Argentine troops surrendered their last stronghold in the Falkland Islands to the British, ending the Falklands War.
In 2007, Palestine's Fatah-Hamas unity government was dissolved after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, earning the franchise's 10th NBA Championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sublime is the dominion of the mind over the body, that, for a time, can make flesh and nerve impregnable, and string the sinews like steel, so that the weak become so mighty." -- Harriet Beecher Stowe, "Uncle Tom's Cabin"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,095 -- billionaires in the world, according to a Forbes report from March 2020. The billionaires on the list have a combined net worth of $8 trillion.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 12) and new moon (June 20).
