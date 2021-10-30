SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2021
Today is the 303rd day of 2021 and the 39th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1811, Jane Austen published her first novel, "Sense and Sensibility," under the pseudonym "a Lady."
In 1890, Oakland, California, became one of the first jurisdictions in the country to enact an anti-drug law, which banned non-prescription opium, morphine and cocaine.
In 1938, Orson Welles' radio production of "War of the Worlds" created panic among listeners who believed they were actually listening to reports of a Martian invasion.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush opened the Madrid Conference, the first direct, official peace talks to include Israel and all its Arab neighbors.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Adams (1735-1826), second U.S. president; William Halsey (1882-1959), U.S. admiral/fleet commander; Ezra Pound (1885-1972), poet/critic; Charles Atlas (1893-1972), bodybuilder; Grace Slick (1939- ), singer; Henry Winkler (1945- ), actor; Harry Hamlin (1951- ), actor; Diego Maradona (1960-2020), soccer player; Larry Wilmore (1961- ), actor/comedian; Gavin Rossdale (1965- ), singer/songwriter; Nia Long (1970- ), actress; Matthew Morrison (1978- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Cocaine was not nationally regulated in the United States until 1914, when the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act was passed.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Muhammad Ali regained the world heavyweight title by knocking out George Foreman in the eighth round of the "Rumble in the Jungle."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Properly, we should read for power. Man reading should be man intensely alive. The book should be a ball of light in one's hand." -- Ezra Pound
TODAY'S NUMBER: 60,000 -- weight (in pounds) of "Tsar Bomba," the Soviet hydrogen bomb detonated in a test on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in northern Russia on this day in 1961. With a blast yield of 50 to 58 megatons of TNT, the 26-foot-long bomb remains the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021
Today is the 304th day of 2021 and the 40th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his "Ninety-Five Theses" on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.
In 1957, Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. established its first American headquarters in Hollywood, California.
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Keats (1795-1821), poet; Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), Girl Scouts founder; Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), Chinese/Taiwanese leader; Dale Evans (1912-2001), actress/singer-songwriter; Dan Rather (1931- ), TV journalist; Michael Landon (1936-1991), actor; John Candy (1950-1994), actor; Jane Pauley (1950- ), TV journalist; Nick Saban (1951- ), football coach; Peter Jackson (1961- ), filmmaker; Dermot Mulroney (1963- ), actor; Vanilla Ice (1967- ), rapper; Piper Perabo (1976- ), actress; Willow Smith (2000- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: An outspoken critic of clerical celibacy, Martin Luther married Katherine of Bora, a former nun, in 1525. They had five children together.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing ever becomes real till it is experienced -- even a proverb is no proverb until your life has illustrated it." -- John Keats
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 billion -- estimated population of the world on Oct. 31, 2011, which was officially designated "The Day of Seven Billion" by the United Nations Population Fund.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).