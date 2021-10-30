TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Muhammad Ali regained the world heavyweight title by knocking out George Foreman in the eighth round of the "Rumble in the Jungle."

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Properly, we should read for power. Man reading should be man intensely alive. The book should be a ball of light in one's hand." -- Ezra Pound

TODAY'S NUMBER: 60,000 -- weight (in pounds) of "Tsar Bomba," the Soviet hydrogen bomb detonated in a test on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in northern Russia on this day in 1961. With a blast yield of 50 to 58 megatons of TNT, the 26-foot-long bomb remains the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 28) and new moon (Nov. 4).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021

Today is the 304th day of 2021 and the 40th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his "Ninety-Five Theses" on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.

In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.

In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.