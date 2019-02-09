SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2019

Today is the 40th day of 2019 and the 51st day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1825, the U.S. House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams as president, a decision that became necessary after no candidate took the majority of the electoral votes in the election of 1824.

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1950, during a speech in West Virginia, Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin claimed to have a list of more than 200 "known communists" serving in the State Department.

In 1964, the Beatles made their first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Henry Harrison (1773-1841), ninth U.S. president; Ronald Colman (1891-1958), actor; Carmen Miranda (1909-1955), dancer/singer/actress; Brendan Behan (1923-1964), playwright; Roger Mudd (1928- ), TV journalist; Carole King (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joe Pesci (1943- ), actor; Alice Walker (1944- ), author; Mia Farrow (1945- ), actress; Charlie Day (1976- ), actor; Tom Hiddleston (1981- ), actor; Michael B. Jordan (1987- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The game of volleyball (then called Mintonette) was created in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on this day in 1895.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, pitcher Leroy "Satchel" Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm a drinker with writing problems." -- Brendan Behan

TODAY'S NUMBER: 73 million -- viewers estimated to have tuned in to see the Beatles' first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show." At 45.3 percent of all U.S. television-owning households, it became the highest-rated TV telecast and is still the 26th-highest rated of all time.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 4) and first quarter moon (Feb. 12).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2019

Today is the 41st day of 2019 and the 52nd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1840, Britain's Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, establishing presidential succession, was ratified.

In 1996, the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeated reigning world champion Garry Kasparov for the first time in a game of chess.

In 2005, North Korea publicly announced that it had produced nuclear weapons.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Lamb (1775-1834), author; William Allen White (1868-1944), author/journalist; Boris Pasternak (1890-1960), author; Jimmy Durante (1893-1980), singer/comedian; Bertolt Brecht (1898-1956), playwright; Robert Wagner (1930- ), actor; Mark Spitz (1950- ), swimmer; Greg Norman (1955- ), golfer; John Calipari (1959- ), basketball coach; George Stephanopoulos (1961- ), journalist; Laura Dern (1967- ), actress; Vince Gilligan (1967- ), TV writer/producer; Elizabeth Banks (1974- ), actress; Emma Roberts (1991- ), actress; Chloe Grace Moretz (1997- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Playwright Arthur Miller died exactly 56 years after his "Death of a Salesman" opened in New York on this date in 1949.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Peggy Fleming won the women's figure skating gold for the United States at the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "To live means to finesse the processes to which one is subjugated." -- Bertolt Brecht

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9 -- children Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had together. All married into royal houses in Europe.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 4) and first quarter moon (Feb. 12).

