TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2020
Today is the 35th day of 2020 and the 46th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected the first president of the United States by the Electoral College.
In 1938, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length Walt Disney animated film, was released in the United States.
In 1974, the Symbionese Liberation Army, an American revolutionary group, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.
In 2004, Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg launched thefacebook.com, the site that would eventually become Facebook.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Fernand Leger (1881-1955), artist; Charles Lindbergh (1902-1974), aviator; Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945), theologian/Holocaust victim; Rosa Parks (1913-2005), activist; Betty Friedan (1921-2006), writer/activist; George Romero (1940-2017), filmmaker; Lawrence Taylor (1959- ), football player; Clint Black (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Rob Corddry (1971- ), actor/comedian; Oscar de la Hoya (1973- ), boxer; Gavin DeGraw (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Snow White has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, skipper Dennis Conner sailed to victory in the America's Cup yacht race, redeeming his loss in 1983, which was the first time an American had failed to win the 132-year-old event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I did not get on the bus to get arrested. I got on the bus to go home." -- Rosa Parks
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.45 billion -- monthly active users of Facebook, as reported by the company in September 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 1) and full moon (Feb. 9).
