WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2019
Today is the 58th day of 2019 and the 69th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1837, a group of costumed students paraded down the streets of New Orleans in celebration of Mardi Gras, creating the city's trademark festival.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, limiting presidents to two terms.
In 1973, Native American activists and members of the American Indian Movement occupied the village of Wounded Knee on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, beginning a standoff with federal marshals that lasted until May 8.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882), poet; Hugo Black (1886-1971), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marian Anderson (1897-1993), singer; John Steinbeck (1902-1968), author; Joanne Woodward (1930- ), actress; Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011), actress; Ralph Nader (1934- ), consumer activist; James Worthy (1961- ), basketball player; Donal Logue (1966- ), actor; Tony Gonzalez (1976- ), football player; Chelsea Clinton (1980- ), journalist; Josh Groban (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Kate Mara (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1939, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt resigned from the Daughters of the American Revolution when it barred African-American singer Marian Anderson from performing at Constitution Hall. Anderson performed at the Lincoln Memorial instead.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, 16-year-old Tiger Woods competed in the Nissan Los Angeles Open, becoming the youngest participant in a PGA event in more than 30 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There ain't no sin and there ain't no virtue. There's just stuff people do." -- John Steinbeck, "The Grapes of Wrath"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,325 -- receptions made by tight end Tony Gonzalez in his 17-year NFL career, second only to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's all-time record of 1,549.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 26) and new moon (March 6).
