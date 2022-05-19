THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII of England, was beheaded for alleged adultery.

In 1921, the U.S. Congress passed the Emergency Quota Act, setting a national quota system for immigration.

In 1963, the New York Post Sunday Magazine published the first excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ho Chi Minh (1890-1969), Vietnamese leader; Malcolm X (1925-1965), civil rights leader; Nora Ephron (1941-2012), filmmaker/writer; Pete Townshend (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Andre the Giant (1946-1993), actor/wrestler; Grace Jones (1948- ), singer/actress; Archie Manning (1949- ), football player; Joey Ramone (1951-2001), singer-songwriter; Kevin Garnett (1976- ), basketball player; Georges St-Pierre (1981- ), martial artist/actor; Michael Che (1983- ), comedian; Marshmello (1992- ), DJ/producer; Sam Smith (1992- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: In his late 20s, future Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh lived in Paris, where he worked retouching photos.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, Willy T. Ribbs became the first African American driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you're honest about things, people will trust you, even if you're a bad guy. That says something about where we are and who we are as people." -- Michael Che

TODAY'S NUMBER: 39 -- months that Anne Boleyn was married to Henry VIII before her execution.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 15) and last quarter moon (May 22).

