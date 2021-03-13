TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, the NFL approved the relocation of the Chicago Cardinals franchise to St. Louis.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When we hold back out of laziness, that is when we tie ourselves into knots of boredom." -- Walter Annenberg

TODAY'S NUMBER: 14.5 -- length in miles of the undersea portion of the Seikan Tunnel in Japan, the longest and deepest operational rail tunnel in the world, which opened this day in 1988.

TODAY'S MOON: New moon (March 13).

SUNDAY, MARCH 14, 2021

Today is the 73rd day of 2021 and the 84th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.

In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.

In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.