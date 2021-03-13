SATURDAY, MARCH 13, 2021
Today is the 72nd day of 2021 and the 83rd day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, German-born astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus.
In 1865, the Confederacy approved the use of slave troops against Union armies.
In 1925, a law prohibiting the teaching of evolution went into effect in Tennessee.
In 1991, the U.S. Justice Dept. announced that Exxon had agreed to pay $1 billion to settle all claims resulting from the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska.
In 2013, Pope Francis was elected the 266th pope of the Catholic Church.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Percival Lowell (1855-1916), astronomer; Giorgos Seferis (1900-1971), poet; Walter Annenberg (1908-2002), publisher/philanthropist; Sammy Kaye (1910-1987), bandleader; L. Ron Hubbard (1911-1986), author/Church of Scientology founder; Al Jaffee (1921- ), cartoonist; Neil Sedaka (1939- ), singer-songwriter; William H. Macy (1950- ), actor; Dana Delany (1956- ), actress; Common (1972- ), rapper/actor; Johan Santana (1979- ), baseball player; Emile Hirsch (1985- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The 27 known moons of Uranus are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, the NFL approved the relocation of the Chicago Cardinals franchise to St. Louis.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When we hold back out of laziness, that is when we tie ourselves into knots of boredom." -- Walter Annenberg
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14.5 -- length in miles of the undersea portion of the Seikan Tunnel in Japan, the longest and deepest operational rail tunnel in the world, which opened this day in 1988.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (March 13).
SUNDAY, MARCH 14, 2021
Today is the 73rd day of 2021 and the 84th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.
In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.
In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.
In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941- ), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor; Simone Biles (1997- ), gymnast.
TODAY'S FACT: Of the 524 fugitives who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 10 were women.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive tackle Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I've never been afraid of big moments. I get butterflies. I get nervous and anxious, but I think those are all good signs that I'm ready for the moment." -- Stephen Curry
TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- record number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 13) and first quarter moon (March 21).