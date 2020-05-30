SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2020
Today is the 151st day of 2020 and the 73rd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.
In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknowns.
In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Carl Faberge (1846-1920), goldsmith/jeweler; Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943- ), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965- ), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971- ), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972- ), baseball player; CeeLo Green (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Clint Bowyer (1979- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: Abraham Lincoln's only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1911, Ray Harroun, driving a Marmon Wasp equipped with the first rearview mirror, won the first Indianapolis 500.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "My job is to steel the backbone of people on the frontlines of social justice struggles, and put wind in the sails of those struggles and people who are fighting on a daily basis, at a grassroots level for the things I believe in." -- Tom Morello
TODAY'S NUMBER: 36 -- Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln's death, including those that had seceded.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 29) and full moon (June 5).
SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
Today is the 152nd day of 2020 and the 74th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.
In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania's Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, Pennsylvania, claiming 2,209 lives.
In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in an estimated 74,000 fatalities.
In 2005, an article in Vanity Fair magazine revealed that former FBI official W. Mark Felt was the anonymous Watergate scandal whistleblower known as "Deep Throat."
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Walt Whitman (1819-1892), poet/journalist; Pope Pius XI (1857-1939); Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), religious leader/author; Clint Eastwood (1930- ), actor/director; Johnny Paycheck (1938-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Namath (1943- ), football player; John Bonham (1948-1980), drummer; Tom Berenger (1949- ), actor; Lea Thompson (1961- ), actress; Brooke Shields (1965- ), actress; Archie Panjabi (1972- ), actress; Colin Farrell (1976- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Copyright laws established in 1998 state that copyright protections last for the lifetime of the author, plus an additional 70 years.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1937, New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell's 24-game winning streak came to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Robins.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Happiness, not in another place but this place ... not for another hour, but this hour." -- Walt Whitman
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.6 -- diameter (in miles) of the widest tornado in recorded history, an EF5 tornado that struck El Reno, Oklahoma, on this day in 2013.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 29) and full moon (June 5).
