TODAY'S QUOTE: "My job is to steel the backbone of people on the frontlines of social justice struggles, and put wind in the sails of those struggles and people who are fighting on a daily basis, at a grassroots level for the things I believe in." -- Tom Morello

TODAY'S NUMBER: 36 -- Doric columns in the Lincoln Memorial, one for each state that had been admitted to the Union at the time of Lincoln's death, including those that had seceded.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 29) and full moon (June 5).

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020

Today is the 152nd day of 2020 and the 74th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.

In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania's Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, Pennsylvania, claiming 2,209 lives.

In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in an estimated 74,000 fatalities.