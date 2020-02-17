TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1943, Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was released on medical discharge in September 1945 due to chronic stomach ulcers.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Politics is an art and not a science, and what is required for its mastery is not the rationality of the engineer but the wisdom and the moral strength of the statesman." -- Hans Morgenthau, "Scientific Man vs. Power Politics"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 29 million -- certified U.S. album sales for "Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" (released on this date in 1976), the first album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 15) and new moon (Feb. 23).

