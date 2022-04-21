THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Today is the 111th day of 2022 and the 33rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Texas forces under the command of Sam Houston defeated Mexican forces at the Battle of San Jacinto.

In 1918, Germany's "Red Baron," fighter ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen, was shot down and killed near Amiens, France.

In 1960, the new city of Brasilia officially became Brazil's capital.

In 1992, murderer Robert Alton Harris became the first person executed by the state of California in 25 years.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855), author/poet; John Muir (1838-1914), environmentalist; Anthony Quinn (1915-2001), actor; Elizabeth II (1926- ), British monarch; Elaine May (1932- ), actress/filmmaker; Charles Grodin (1935-2021), actor; James Dobson (1936- ), evangelist/author; Patti LuPone (1949- ), actress/singer; Andie MacDowell (1958- ), actress; Rob Riggle (1970- ), actor/comedian; James McAvoy (1979- ), actor; Tony Romo (1980- ), football player/sportscaster; Robbie Amell (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: April 21, 753 B.C., is traditionally regarded as the date of the founding of Rome by the mythological twins Romulus and Remus.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Rosie Ruiz won the women's division of the Boston Marathon with a time of 2:31:56. The title was stripped eight days later, when officials learned that Ruiz had started the race just a mile before the finish line.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort." -- Charlotte Bronte, "Jane Eyre"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 70 -- years Queen Elizabeth II has ruled Great Britain, making her the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 16) and last quarter moon (April 23).

