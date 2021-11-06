TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1869, Rutgers College defeated Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey) by the score of 6-4 in the first modern intercollegiate football game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pride of opinion has been responsible for the downfall of more men on Wall Street than any other factor." -- Charles Dow

TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- years in the term for which Jefferson Davis was elected to serve as president. The Civil War ended before his term expired.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Nov. 4) and first quarter moon (Nov. 11).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2021

Today is the 311th day of 2021 and the 47th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1917, the Russian Bolshevik Revolution occurred as Vladimir Lenin's forces overthrew Alexander Kerensky's provisional government.

In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a record fourth term as U.S. president.

In 2000, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unknown at the end of Election Day, as Al Gore and George W. Bush awaited results in New Mexico, Oregon and Florida.