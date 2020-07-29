WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020
Today is the 211th day of 2020 and the 40th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1899, the first Hague Conventions defining the "laws of war" were signed.
In 1948, the first Olympic Games since 1936 began in London.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
In 1965, the first 4,000 paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division arrived in Vietnam.
In 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alexis de Tocqueville (1805-1859), writer/historian/political scientist; Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), Italian dictator; Theda Bara (1885-1955), actress; Isidor Isaac Rabi (1898-1988), physicist; Clara Bow (1905-1965), actress; Dag Hammarskjold (1905-1961), Swedish diplomat; Elizabeth Dole (1936- ), U.S. senator; Peter Jennings (1938-2005), TV news anchor; Ken Burns (1953- ), documentary filmmaker; Tim Gunn (1953- ), TV personality; Martina McBride (1966- ), singer-songwriter; Stephen Dorff (1973- ), actor/producer; Josh Radnor (1974- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: General Motors Corp. acquired the Cadillac Automobile Co. for $4.5 million in GM stock on this day in 1909.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Bill Mueller of the Boston Red Sox became the only major league batter in history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate in a single game. The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 14-7.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You can be too rich and too thin, but you can never be too well read or too curious about the world." -- Tim Gunn, "Gunn's Golden Rules"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 700 million -- estimated number of people worldwide who watched the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer on television.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 27) and full moon (Aug. 3).
