TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Bill Mueller of the Boston Red Sox became the only major league batter in history to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate in a single game. The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 14-7.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You can be too rich and too thin, but you can never be too well read or too curious about the world." -- Tim Gunn, "Gunn's Golden Rules"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 700 million -- estimated number of people worldwide who watched the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer on television.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 27) and full moon (Aug. 3).

