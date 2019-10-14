MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019
Today is the 287th day of 2019 and the 22nd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt was shot in the chest and went on to deliver a campaign speech in Milwaukee.
In 1962, a U.S. reconnaissance plane photographed Soviet missile sites on the island of Cuba, setting off the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his civil rights leadership.
In 1994, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the Oslo accords.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969), U.S. president/general; Lillian Gish (1893-1993), actress; e.e. cummings (1894-1962), poet; C. Everett Koop (1916-2013), U.S. surgeon general; Roger Moore (1927-2017), actor; Ralph Lauren (1939- ), fashion designer; Joe Girardi (1964- ), baseball player/manager; Natalie Maines (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Usher (1978- ), singer-songwriter; Mia Wasikowska (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Skydiver Felix Baumgartner reached a maximum speed of 843.6 mph in his record-setting 119,431-foot vertical skydiving free fall during the Red Bull Stratos project, on this day in 2012.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1908, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-0 to win their second consecutive World Series. They would not win the Series again until 2016.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "War is mankind's most tragic and stupid folly; to seek or advise its deliberate provocation is a black crime against all men." -- Dwight D. Eisenhower
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 -- Major League Baseball teams that have never won a World Series: the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 13) and last quarter moon (Oct. 21).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.