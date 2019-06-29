SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 2019
Today is the 180th day of 2019 and the ninth day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law the Federal-Aid Highway Act, creating the interstate system.
In 1972, in Furman v. Georgia, the Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty as it was then applied in the United States was unconstitutional "cruel and unusual punishment."
In 1974, Isabel Peron was sworn in as Argentina's president, becoming the Western Hemisphere's first female head of government.
In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian Mir station in orbit for the first time.
In 2007, Apple Inc. released the first iPhone.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harry Frazee (1881-1929), producer/Red Sox owner; Alan Blumlein (1903-1942), engineer; Leroy Anderson (1908-1975), composer; Slim Pickens (1919-1983), actor; Harmon Killebrew (1936-2011), baseball player; Gary Busey (1944- ), actor; Richard Lewis (1947- ), actor/comedian; Dan Dierdorf (1949- ), football player/sportscaster; Matthew Weiner (1965- ), TV writer/producer; Bret McKenzie (1976- ), comedian/musician; Kawhi Leonard (1991- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The United States executed 25 convicts in 2018; 12 were executed by the state of Texas.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson became the fourth pitcher in Major League Baseball with 4,000 career strikeouts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, 'You're tearing up the grass'; 'We're not raising grass,' Dad would reply. 'We're raising boys.'" -- Harmon Killebrew
TODAY'S NUMBER: 46,876 -- miles of roads in the U.S. interstate highway system.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 25) and new moon (July 2)
SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2019
Today is the 181st day of 2019 and the 10th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1934, the "Night of the Long Knives," a series of murders ordered by Adolf Hitler to eliminate his political rivals, began in Germany.
In 1936, Margaret Mitchell's "Gone With the Wind" was published.
In 1966, the National Organization for Women was formed.
In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment, designed to guarantee equal rights for women, failed when its ratification deadline passed.
In 2007, an SUV loaded with propane canisters was driven into the terminal entrance and caught fire in a terrorist attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004), poet/essayist; Lena Horne (1917-2010), singer; Paul Berg (1926- ), biochemist; Robert Ballard (1942- ), oceanographer; David Alan Grier (1956- ), actor; Vincent D'Onofrio (1959- ), actor; Mike Tyson (1966- ), boxer; Monica Potter (1971- ), actress; Matisyahu (1979- ), rapper; Lizzy Caplan (1982- ), actress; Michael Phelps (1985- ), Olympic swimmer.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1953, the first Chevrolet Corvette was produced at the General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1994, Tonya Harding was stripped of the national figure skating championship title and banned for life from the sport for planning an attack that injured rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Be talented enough to make it and stupid enough to keep trying." -- David Alan Grier
TODAY'S NUMBER: 999 -- telephone number of the world's oldest emergency call service, which was introduced in London on this day in 1937.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 25) and new moon (July 2)
