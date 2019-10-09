WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019
Today is the 282nd day of 2019 and the 17th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1635, Rhode Island founder Roger Williams was banished from Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident.
In 1888, the Washington Monument opened to the general public.
In 1967, guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara was executed for attempting to lead revolutionaries in Bolivia.
In 1986, the musical "The Phantom of the Opera" opened in London's West End.
In 2006, North Korea claimed it had performed its first nuclear test.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Alastair Sim (1900-1976), actor; John Lennon (1940-1980), singer-songwriter; Jackson Browne (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sharon Osbourne (1952- ), media personality; Tony Shalhoub (1953- ), actor; Scott Bakula (1954- ), actor; Mike Singletary (1958- ), football player; Guillermo del Toro (1964- ), director; Steve McQueen (1969- ), filmmaker; Annika Sorenstam (1970- ), golfer; Brandon Routh (1979- ), actor; Bella Hadid (1996- ), model.
TODAY'S FACT: Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, with 13,174 performances as of late September 2019.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1915, Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting president to attend a World Series game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If someone thinks that peace and love are just a cliche that must have been left behind in the '60s, that's a problem. Peace and love are eternal." -- John Lennon
TODAY'S NUMBER: 36,491 -- marble bricks used to build the Washington Monument.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 5) and full moon (Oct. 13).
