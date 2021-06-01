TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1925, Lou Gehrig pinch-hit for the New York Yankees, marking the first game in Gehrig's record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I wish people could achieve what they think would bring them happiness in order for them to realize that that's not really what happiness is." -- Alanis Morissette

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- position held by "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list, released in 2003 and revised in 2012.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 26) and last quarter moon (June 2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0