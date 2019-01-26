SATURDAY, JANUARY 26, 2019
Today is the 26th day of 2019 and the 37th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Congress passed a bill that established the position of Librarian of Congress.
In 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th U.S. state.
In 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, marking the birth of the Republic of India.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton denied allegations of an extramarital affair during a televised speech.
In 2015, Libby Lane became the first woman to be appointed as a bishop by the Church of England.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964), military leader; Maria von Trapp (1905-1987), matriarch of singing family/memoirist; Paul Newman (1925-2008), actor; Jules Feiffer (1929- ), cartoonist/writer; Scott Glenn (1941- ), actor; Gene Siskel (1946-1999), journalist/critic; David Strathairn (1949- ), actor; Eddie Van Halen (1955- ), guitarist/songwriter; Ellen DeGeneres (1958- ), comedian/talk show host; Wayne Gretzky (1961- ), hockey player; Vince Carter (1977- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The first Library of Congress was burned (along with the rest of the Capitol building) by British soldiers in 1814, and its 3,000 books were destroyed. The library was rebuilt in part through the purchase of President Thomas Jefferson's personal library of 6,487 books in 1815.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Chicago crushed New England 46-10 in Super Bowl XX, as the Bears' renowned defense held the Patriots to seven yards rushing.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Could I have but a line a century hence crediting a contribution to the advance of peace, I would gladly yield every honor which has been accorded me in war." -- Douglas MacArthur
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.37 -- weight (in pounds) of the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality diamond ever found. The 3,106.75-carat gem was discovered in the Premier Mine near Pretoria, South Africa, on this day in 1905.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 20) and last quarter moon (Jan. 27).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 27, 2019
Today is the 27th day of 2019 and the 38th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1924, the body of Vladimir Lenin was placed in a tomb in Moscow's Red Square.
In 1944, the German siege of Leningrad ended after 872 days.
In 1945, Soviet forces liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
In 1967, astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward H. White II and Roger B. Chaffee died in a cabin fire during a launchpad test of the Apollo 1 command module.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris by delegations representing the United States, North Vietnam, South Vietnam and South Vietnamese revolutionaries.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), composer; Lewis Carroll (1832-1898), writer; Donna Reed (1921-1986), actress; Mordecai Richler (1931-2001), author; James Cromwell (1940- ), actor; Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948- ), dancer; John G. Roberts Jr. (1955- ), chief justice of the United States; Cris Collinsworth (1959- ), football player/sportscaster; Keith Olbermann (1959- ), TV personality; Bridget Fonda (1964- ), actress; Alan Cumming (1965- ), actor; Patton Oswalt (1969- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The U.S. Supreme Court decided 72 cases during the 2017-2018 term. Twenty-eight were unanimous decisions.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1991, the New York Giants won Super Bowl XXV, defeating the Buffalo Bills 20-19 when Bills kicker Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds sailed wide right. The loss was the first of four consecutive Super Bowl losses for the Bills.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A boy can be two, three, four potential people, but a man is only one. He murders the others." -- Mordecai Richler, "The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 97 million -- estimated population of Vietnam in mid-2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Jan. 27).
