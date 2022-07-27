WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

Today is the 208th day of 2022 and the 37th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, Congress established the Department of Foreign Affairs, later renamed the Department of State.

In 1953, a Korean War armistice was signed after three years of fighting.

In 1974, the House of Representatives voted to recommend the first article of impeachment against President Nixon.

In 1996, a bomb exploded in Centennial Olympic Park during the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, killing one person.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hilaire Belloc (1870-1953), writer/historian; Leo Durocher (1905-1991), baseball player/manager; Norman Lear (1922- ), TV producer/writer; Jerry Van Dyke (1931-2018), actor; Bobbie Gentry (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Peggy Fleming (1948- ), figure skater; Donnie Yen (1963- ), actor; Triple H (1969- ), professional wrestler; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (1970- ), actor; Maya Rudolph (1972- ), actress; Alex Rodriguez (1975- ), baseball player; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (1977- ), actor; Jordan Spieth (1993- ), golfer.

TODAY'S FACT: The Republic of Korea (South Korea) refused to sign the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War. It has never made a peace treaty with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, 83 years after the Tour de France was established, American cyclist Greg LeMond became the first non-European to win the race.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When you watch my films, you're feeling my heart." -- Donnie Yen

TODAY'S NUMBER: 4 -- Major League Baseball teams (Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and Astros) managed by Leo Durocher on his way to a career total of 2,008 wins.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 20) and new moon (July 28).