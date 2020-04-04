SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020
Today is the 95th day of 2020 and the 17th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1850, Los Angeles was incorporated as a city.
In 1949, 12 nations signed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pact.
In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1973, the World Trade Center was dedicated in New York City.
In 1975, Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Tris Speaker (1888-1958), baseball player; Robert Sherwood (1896-1955), playwright; Muddy Waters (1913-1983), blues musician; Maya Angelou (1928-2014), poet/author; Anthony Perkins (1932-1992), actor; Craig T. Nelson (1944- ), actor; David E. Kelley (1956- ), TV writer/producer; Hugo Weaving (1960- ), actor; Graham Norton (1963- ), TV personality; David Cross (1964- ), actor/comedian; Robert Downey Jr. (1965- ), actor; David Blaine (1973- ), magician; Dave Mirra (1974-2016), BMX rider; Heath Ledger (1979-2008), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The Beatles remain the only artists in history to simultaneously hold the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat the group accomplished on this day in 1964.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers finished the season with 212 points. He remains the only player in NHL history to top 200 points in a season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies, / You may trod me in the very dirt / But still, like dust, I'll rise." -- Maya Angelou, "Still I Rise"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 31 -- days in office for William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, who died of pneumonia on this day in 1841. Harrison was the first U.S. president to die in office, and his tenure remains the shortest in U.S. presidential history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 1) and full moon (April 7).
SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020
Today is the 96th day of 2020 and the 18th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, George Washington cast the first presidential veto, striking down a bill that concerned representative apportionment among the states.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order establishing the Civilian Conservation Corps.
In 1955, Winston Churchill resigned as prime minister of Great Britain due to failing health.
In 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch coal mine in West Virginia killed 29 miners.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679), philosopher; Booker T. Washington (1856-1915), writer/educator; Spencer Tracy (1900-1967), actor; Bette Davis (1908-1989), actress; Gregory Peck (1916-2003), actor; Roger Corman (1926- ), filmmaker; Colin Powell (1937- ), U.S. Army general/diplomat; Mitch Pileggi (1952- ), actor; Pharrell Williams (1973- ), rapper/producer; Sterling K. Brown (1976- ), actor; Hayley Atwell (1982- ), actress; Lily James (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Easter Island, located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, was given its name by its first recorded European visitor, Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen, who first encountered it on Easter Sunday, on this day in 1722.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers scored his 31,420th career point, breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think I have learned that the best way to lift one's self up is to help someone else." -- Booker T. Washington
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.43 -- length (in miles) of the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, linking the city of Kobe to Awaji Island in Japan. The bridge, which has the longest main span of any suspension bridge in the world, opened to traffic on this day in 1998.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 1) and full moon (April 7).
