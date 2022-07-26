TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

Today is the 207th day of 2022 and the 36th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.

In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.

In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was officially selected by the Democratic National Committee to become the first female major-party nominee for president.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950- ), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" has the longest title of any film nominated for the Academy Award for best picture.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Nolan Ryan struck out his 100th batter of the season, setting a major-league record of 23 consecutive seasons with at least 100 strikeouts.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The more powerful and original a mind, the more it will incline towards the religion of solitude." -- Aldous Huxley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 10 -- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen (out of 20) who have been Army officers. Only two (Peter Pace, 2005-2007, and Joseph Dunford, 2015-2019) have been Marine Corps officers.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 20) and new moon (July 28).