SATURDAY, JUNE 11, 2022

Today is the 162nd day of 2022 and the 84th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1770, Captain James Cook discovered the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia by accidentally running aground on a shoal.

In 1776, the Continental Congress appointed the Committee of Five -- John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston -- to begin drafting the Declaration of Independence.

In 1963, Alabama Gov. George Wallace, confronted by National Guard troops, allowed the University of Alabama to be desegregated.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Strauss (1864-1949), composer/conductor; Jacques Cousteau (1910-1997), explorer/inventor/writer; Vince Lombardi (1913-1970), football coach; William Styron (1925-2006), author; Gene Wilder (1933-2016), actor; Joe Montana (1956- ), football player; Hugh Laurie (1959- ), actor; Peter Dinklage (1969- ), actor; Joshua Jackson (1978- ), actor; Diana Taurasi (1982- ), basketball player; Shia LaBeouf (1986- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution stating that Italian inventor Antonio Meucci, who demonstrated his "telettrofono" device in New York in 1860, should be acknowledged for his work in the invention of the telephone.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, Sir Barton won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first horse to win horse racing's Triple Crown.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The happiness of the bee and the dolphin is to exist. For man it is to know that and to wonder at it." -- Jacques Cousteau

TODAY'S NUMBER: 133,000 -- square mileage of the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system, made up of more than 2,500 individual reefs and 900 islands.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 7) and full moon (June 14).

SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022

Today is the 163rd day of 2022 and the 85th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi.

In 1964, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall" in a speech delivered in divided Berlin.

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of professional football player O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Kingsley (1819-1875), priest/historian/author; Uta Hagen (1919-2004), actress; George H.W. Bush (1924-2018), 41st U.S. president; Anne Frank (1929-1945), diarist/Holocaust victim; Jim Nabors (1930-2017), actor; Marv Albert (1941- ), sportscaster; Chick Corea (1941-2021), musician; Hideki Matsui (1974- ), baseball player; Dave Franco (1985- ), actor; Blake Ross (1985- ), software engineer.

TODAY'S FACT: Assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers' brother, Charles Evers, was the first African American since Reconstruction to be elected a mayor in Mississippi, in 1969.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Some say that the age of chivalry is past, that the spirit of romance is dead. The age of chivalry is never past, so long as there is a wrong left unredressed on Earth." -- Charles Kingsley

TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- years the Berlin Wall stood separating East and West Berlin.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 7) and full moon (June 14).

