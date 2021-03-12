TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, Bobby Hull scored his 51st goal, becoming the first NHL player to tally more than 50 goals in a season and leading his Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's one of those things a person has to do; sometimes a person has to go a very long distance out of his way to come back a short distance correctly." -- Edward Albee, "The Zoo Story"

TODAY'S NUMBER: $18 billion -- losses suffered by investors in the massive Ponzi scheme perpetuated by stockbroker Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies on this day in 2009.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 5) and new moon (March 13).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0